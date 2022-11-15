Professor Yi Ma will be heading to Hong Kong. Photo: Handout
Chinese-born AI specialist Ma Yi to swap California for Hong Kong to lead data research institute
- Scientist is expected to take a year-long sabbatical from University of California, Berkeley to lead the new Institute of Data Science at Hong Kong University
- Ma, who says he likes to challenge himself ‘every 5 years’, will head the body which is looking to become a global leader in the field
