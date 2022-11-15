The researchers in China say there is still much work to do before a usable molecular motor will be available. Photo: Shutterstock
Chinese scientists build atom-sized ‘4-stroke’ quantum engine
- Researchers use lasers to increase or suppress an ion’s quantum characteristics and generate power at microscopic level
- The novel approach is outside mainstream quantum theory and divided scientific opinion during the peer-review submission process
