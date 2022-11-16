Opioid addication has caused a health crisis in North America. Photo: TNS
Chinese researchers raise hopes of developing less addictive painkillers
- Scientists have uncovered clues that could help develop opioids that have fewer dangerous side effects compared with drugs such as fentanyl
- Chronic pain is a serious medical problem at a time when the US is in the grip of an opioid crisis that has resulted in hundreds of thousands of deaths
Opioid addication has caused a health crisis in North America. Photo: TNS