Opioid addication has caused a health crisis in North America. Photo: TNS
Opioid addication has caused a health crisis in North America. Photo: TNS
Science
China /  Science

Chinese researchers raise hopes of developing less addictive painkillers

  • Scientists have uncovered clues that could help develop opioids that have fewer dangerous side effects compared with drugs such as fentanyl
  • Chronic pain is a serious medical problem at a time when the US is in the grip of an opioid crisis that has resulted in hundreds of thousands of deaths

Echo Xie
Echo Xie

Updated: 10:00am, 16 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Opioid addication has caused a health crisis in North America. Photo: TNS
Opioid addication has caused a health crisis in North America. Photo: TNS
READ FULL ARTICLE