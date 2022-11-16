People queue to test for Covid-19 at a swab collection station in Beijing on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
Tell China to ease zero-Covid policy on human rights grounds, US congressional panel hears

  • Extremely low infection and mortality rates from coronavirus have come at expense of privacy and civil liberties, global health analyst testifies
  • Beijing’s stringent measures said to worsen second-level disasters due to impeded access to food and healthcare for other illnesses

Orange Wang
Orange Wang in Washington

Updated: 7:48am, 16 Nov, 2022

