People queue to test for Covid-19 at a swab collection station in Beijing on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
Tell China to ease zero-Covid policy on human rights grounds, US congressional panel hears
- Extremely low infection and mortality rates from coronavirus have come at expense of privacy and civil liberties, global health analyst testifies
- Beijing’s stringent measures said to worsen second-level disasters due to impeded access to food and healthcare for other illnesses
