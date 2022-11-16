The Artemis 1 mission to the moon as seen from Sebastian, Florida. Photo: Reuters
Science
China /  Science

Artemis I: Chinese space scientists hail ‘thrilling’ Nasa moon rocket feat 10 years in the making

  • Astronomers in Beijing offer congratulations to Nasa staff, as senior space scientist applauds return to Apollo era with mega rocket like Saturn V
  • Astrophysicist in Hong Kong tears up at spectacular launch, calls it an achievement for all humanity, ‘not just Nasa and Uncle Sam’

Ling Xin
Ling Xin in Beijing

Updated: 10:45pm, 16 Nov, 2022

