A prototype of the water purifier during a field test at Dushu lake in Suzhou, Jiangsu province, in southern China. Photo: Li Lianhui
Chinese scientists combine water purification with electric power generation
- Complex internal structure of solar-powered ‘umbrella’ device resists salt build-up and generates a usable voltage, researchers say
- Field testing of a prototype device found it removed all detectable impurities from a sample containing solids and microorganisms
A prototype of the water purifier during a field test at Dushu lake in Suzhou, Jiangsu province, in southern China. Photo: Li Lianhui