A prototype of the water purifier during a field test at Dushu lake in Suzhou, Jiangsu province, in southern China. Photo: Li Lianhui
A prototype of the water purifier during a field test at Dushu lake in Suzhou, Jiangsu province, in southern China. Photo: Li Lianhui
Science
China /  Science

Chinese scientists combine water purification with electric power generation

  • Complex internal structure of solar-powered ‘umbrella’ device resists salt build-up and generates a usable voltage, researchers say
  • Field testing of a prototype device found it removed all detectable impurities from a sample containing solids and microorganisms

Zhang Tong
Zhang Tong in Beijing

Updated: 8:30pm, 17 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A prototype of the water purifier during a field test at Dushu lake in Suzhou, Jiangsu province, in southern China. Photo: Li Lianhui
A prototype of the water purifier during a field test at Dushu lake in Suzhou, Jiangsu province, in southern China. Photo: Li Lianhui
READ FULL ARTICLE