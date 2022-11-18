H. pylori hitched several rides with humans as they migrated out of Africa, and now infects more than half the world’s population with sometimes serious illnesses. Photo: Shutterstock
H. pylori hitched several rides with humans as they migrated out of Africa, and now infects more than half the world’s population with sometimes serious illnesses. Photo: Shutterstock
Science
China /  Science

Our distant past has revealed clues to that bad feeling in your gut

  • Study led by researchers from China and Norway has uncovered evolutionary history of a notorious, widespread stomach bacteria
  • H. pylori hitched rides with humans as they migrated from Africa, and now infects more than half the world’s population

Echo Xie
Echo Xie

Updated: 10:00am, 18 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
H. pylori hitched several rides with humans as they migrated out of Africa, and now infects more than half the world’s population with sometimes serious illnesses. Photo: Shutterstock
H. pylori hitched several rides with humans as they migrated out of Africa, and now infects more than half the world’s population with sometimes serious illnesses. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE