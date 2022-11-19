In a joint action plan issued by 15 central government agencies on Friday, Chinese authorities said they aim to eliminate heavy air pollution in more than 230 cities across the country by 2025. Photo: Getty Images
Climate change: can China eliminate heavy air pollution by 2025?
- Beijing’s ambitious new plan will cover more than 230 cities and target emissions from heavy industry and transport
- The plan also aims reduce ground-level ozone, now the biggest source of air pollution in major urban centres
