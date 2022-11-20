Health workers near a residential area under lockdown due to Covid-19 restrictions in Beijing. Photo: AFP
Man, 87, is China’s first Covid death in country’s worst outbreak for months

  • Vaccination status unknown of Beijing resident who becomes first fatality since Shanghai outbreak in the spring
  • ‘If several million elderly people above 80 years of age have not been vaccinated, it will pose a potential risk,’ virologist in Hong Kong warns

Wendy Wu in Beijing

Updated: 1:29pm, 20 Nov, 2022

