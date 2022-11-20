Taiwanese and mainland Chinese astronomers must keep going and keep the momentum for joint efforts, the organiser of a cross-strait forum says. Photo: Handout
Across the Taiwan Strait, astronomers keen to keep up contact despite Covid and political tensions
- A three-day online radio astronomy event highlights the willingness of scientists from both sides to maintain links with each other
- Organisers say they hope it will open the door to future face-to-face visits and joint projects
