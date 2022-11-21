Researchers warned that those who had Covid-19 reinfections were twice as likely to die. Photo: AP
Getting Covid-19 more than once raises risk of heart, lung and other physical problems, US study says
- Scientists warn that ‘every reinfection contributes additional risk’ and says people should focus on preventing illness
- However, a virologist with the University of Hong Kong, said reinfection was not a common phenomenon
