Researchers warned that those who had Covid-19 reinfections were twice as likely to die. Photo: AP
Researchers warned that those who had Covid-19 reinfections were twice as likely to die. Photo: AP
Coronavirus pandemic
China /  Science

Getting Covid-19 more than once raises risk of heart, lung and other physical problems, US study says

  • Scientists warn that ‘every reinfection contributes additional risk’ and says people should focus on preventing illness
  • However, a virologist with the University of Hong Kong, said reinfection was not a common phenomenon

Echo Xie
Echo Xie

Updated: 11:36pm, 21 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Researchers warned that those who had Covid-19 reinfections were twice as likely to die. Photo: AP
Researchers warned that those who had Covid-19 reinfections were twice as likely to die. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE