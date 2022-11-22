The Chinese government is assessing the need for AI-powered robots to boost the capacity of its police force. New research in China says patrolling robots should be a key part of police reform. Photo: Costfoto/Future Publishing via Getty Images
Chinese robocop can boost police patrol resources 10-fold, survey finds
- Beijing gauges demand for AI-powered machines that can identify and follow suspects, raise a fire alarm and detect unlawful gatherings
- Paper comes after law researcher warned police robots are not covered by Chinese law and overreliance could lead to public ‘crisis of trust and rights’
The Chinese government is assessing the need for AI-powered robots to boost the capacity of its police force. New research in China says patrolling robots should be a key part of police reform. Photo: Costfoto/Future Publishing via Getty Images