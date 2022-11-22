The Chinese government is assessing the need for AI-powered robots to boost the capacity of its police force. New research in China says patrolling robots should be a key part of police reform. Photo: Costfoto/Future Publishing via Getty Images
The Chinese government is assessing the need for AI-powered robots to boost the capacity of its police force. New research in China says patrolling robots should be a key part of police reform. Photo: Costfoto/Future Publishing via Getty Images
Science
China /  Science

Chinese robocop can boost police patrol resources 10-fold, survey finds

  • Beijing gauges demand for AI-powered machines that can identify and follow suspects, raise a fire alarm and detect unlawful gatherings
  • Paper comes after law researcher warned police robots are not covered by Chinese law and overreliance could lead to public ‘crisis of trust and rights’

Stephen Chen
Stephen Chen in Beijing

Updated: 5:00pm, 22 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The Chinese government is assessing the need for AI-powered robots to boost the capacity of its police force. New research in China says patrolling robots should be a key part of police reform. Photo: Costfoto/Future Publishing via Getty Images
The Chinese government is assessing the need for AI-powered robots to boost the capacity of its police force. New research in China says patrolling robots should be a key part of police reform. Photo: Costfoto/Future Publishing via Getty Images
READ FULL ARTICLE