An artist’s rendering of the International Lunar Research Station, a planned base being developed by the China National Space Administration and its Russian counterpart Roscosmos. Photo: CNSA
China is developing new nuclear system to power moon base expected to be up and running by 2028
- Lunar programme chief designer says China is working on system to address ‘long-term, high-power energy demands’ of moon station
- Station’s basic configuration will include lander, hopper, orbiter and a ride-on rover that will be charged with nuclear energy
