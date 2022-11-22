An artist’s rendering of the International Lunar Research Station, a planned base being developed by the China National Space Administration and its Russian counterpart Roscosmos. Photo: CNSA
An artist’s rendering of the International Lunar Research Station, a planned base being developed by the China National Space Administration and its Russian counterpart Roscosmos. Photo: CNSA
China is developing new nuclear system to power moon base expected to be up and running by 2028

  • Lunar programme chief designer says China is working on system to address ‘long-term, high-power energy demands’ of moon station
  • Station’s basic configuration will include lander, hopper, orbiter and a ride-on rover that will be charged with nuclear energy

Ling Xin
Ling Xin in Beijing

Updated: 7:43pm, 22 Nov, 2022

