China’s Tiangong space station is expected to play a key role in China’s space solar power station project by providing a testing platform for high-voltage electric devices and aiding the assembly of ultra-large structures. Image: Xinhua
China’s space station will run high-energy beam experiment for controversial solar power plant: chief scientist
- Tiangong expected to play a key role in China’s space solar power station project by providing a testing platform for high-voltage electric devices
- Space power station could point beam to almost any location, making it an ideal to power military equipment or remote outposts, says project team
