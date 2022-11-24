China’s Tiangong space station is expected to play a key role in China’s space solar power station project by providing a testing platform for high-voltage electric devices and aiding the assembly of ultra-large structures. Image: Xinhua
China’s Tiangong space station is expected to play a key role in China’s space solar power station project by providing a testing platform for high-voltage electric devices and aiding the assembly of ultra-large structures. Image: Xinhua
Science
China /  Science

China’s space station will run high-energy beam experiment for controversial solar power plant: chief scientist

  • Tiangong expected to play a key role in China’s space solar power station project by providing a testing platform for high-voltage electric devices
  • Space power station could point beam to almost any location, making it an ideal to power military equipment or remote outposts, says project team

Stephen Chen
Stephen Chen in Beijing

Updated: 8:00pm, 24 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
China’s Tiangong space station is expected to play a key role in China’s space solar power station project by providing a testing platform for high-voltage electric devices and aiding the assembly of ultra-large structures. Image: Xinhua
China’s Tiangong space station is expected to play a key role in China’s space solar power station project by providing a testing platform for high-voltage electric devices and aiding the assembly of ultra-large structures. Image: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE