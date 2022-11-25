Flexible ceramic materials could be used to make light, fuel-efficient aerospace engines. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese team develops world’s first ceramic material that can bend like metal

  • Flexible silicon nitride ceramics could boost performance of aerospace and automobile engines, according to paper
  • The technology could also be used to make better artificial joints and wind turbine components, scientist says

Zhang Tong
Zhang Tong in Beijing

Updated: 9:00am, 25 Nov, 2022

Flexible ceramic materials could be used to make light, fuel-efficient aerospace engines. Photo: Xinhua
