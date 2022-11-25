China is a member of the international thermonuclear megaproject ITER, which is aimed at producing an unlimited source of clean energy on Earth. Photo: ITER
China is ready to make a key component for the world’s largest fusion reactor
- The international thermonuclear megaproject is aimed at producing an unlimited source of clean energy on Earth
- China’s contribution to global reactor project is an ‘unprecedented engineering effort’, expert says
