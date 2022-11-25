A study in Hong Kong looked at if, and how, Omicron subvariants behave differently in terms of impact on brain cells compared to earlier coronavirus strains. Image: AFP
Omicron subvariant BA.2 replicates faster in brain cells than other strains, study finds
- It also causes ‘a substantially higher magnitude’ of programmed cell death in human brains, according to Hong Kong team
- They say more research is needed on the neurological impact of strains such as BA.2, which was dominant early this year
