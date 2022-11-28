Smoke rises from a petrochemical production complex on the outskirts of Shanghai. Photo: Bloomberg
China petrochemicals sector likely to miss 2030 peak carbon target, but all is not lost, report says
- Current trends and policy direction show it will be 2035 before petrochemicals sector reaches peak carbon, Peking University report forecasts
- Renewable energy focus could bring date forward by 10 years and provide strong support for China’s ‘dual carbon’ targets, energy adviser says
