The UN Convention on Biological Diversity will meet in Montreal where the secretariat is based, on December 7-19. Photo:AFP
COP15: China applauds global progress on biodiversity framework in lead-up to Montreal meeting
- Framework is intended to set new goals to conserve biodiversity and reverse nature loss by 2030, and live in harmony with nature by 2050
- Member states remain divided on issues and more communication and effort are needed on objectives, Chinese environment official says
The UN Convention on Biological Diversity will meet in Montreal where the secretariat is based, on December 7-19. Photo:AFP