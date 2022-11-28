The UN Convention on Biological Diversity will meet in Montreal where the secretariat is based, on December 7-19. Photo:AFP
Environment
China /  Science

COP15: China applauds global progress on biodiversity framework in lead-up to Montreal meeting

  • Framework is intended to set new goals to conserve biodiversity and reverse nature loss by 2030, and live in harmony with nature by 2050
  • Member states remain divided on issues and more communication and effort are needed on objectives, Chinese environment official says

Echo Xie
Updated: 10:00pm, 28 Nov, 2022

