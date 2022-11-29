A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida, carrying 34 Starlink satellites. Photo: AP
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida, carrying 34 Starlink satellites. Photo: AP
Science
China /  Science

Starlink breaks space traffic safety rules and China may follow: study

  • Chinese researchers say SpaceX’s newest satellites are ignoring unwritten but commonly accepted 10km distance rule
  • They urge China to follow suit and develop its own safety limit or risk giving the US an upper hand

Stephen Chen
Stephen Chen in Beijing

Updated: 8:00pm, 29 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida, carrying 34 Starlink satellites. Photo: AP
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida, carrying 34 Starlink satellites. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE