A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida, carrying 34 Starlink satellites. Photo: AP
Starlink breaks space traffic safety rules and China may follow: study
- Chinese researchers say SpaceX’s newest satellites are ignoring unwritten but commonly accepted 10km distance rule
- They urge China to follow suit and develop its own safety limit or risk giving the US an upper hand
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida, carrying 34 Starlink satellites. Photo: AP