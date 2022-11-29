Researchers said the only link between the runner and many of those infected was that they had been in the part at the same time. Photo: Shutterstock
Unmasked jogger infected 39 people with Omicron in Chinese park, study finds
- Dozens of cases were traced back to the 41-year-old man who spent half an hour running round a park in Chongqing in August
- Most of those who became infected during the man’s run were also not wearing masks, researchers from China’s CDC find
