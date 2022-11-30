Illustration: Henry Wong
Illustration: Henry Wong
Coronavirus China
China /  Science

China caught in a Covid-19 bind as winter approaches

  • Most of the country’s vast population lacks natural immunity to virus
  • People not prepared psychologically if outbreaks evade restrictions

Josephine Ma
Josephine Ma

Updated: 6:00am, 30 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Illustration: Henry Wong
Illustration: Henry Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE