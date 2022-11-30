Ground tests were carried out on the YF-100N, China’s first reusable rocket engine, before a recent test flight. Photo: Xian Aerospace Propulsion Institute
Reusable space rocket engine test boosts China’s crewed moon landing ambitions
- The YF-100N engine can support ‘at least 10 flights’ and has completed its first restart testing, its developer said
- 21 engines will be used in each Long March 5G, expected to be the most powerful rocket of its kind when it makes its first test flight in 2027
