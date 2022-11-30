Tiangong will be put to the test as six astronauts stay on board the space station for several days. Photo: CCTV
Tiangong will be put to the test as six astronauts stay on board the space station for several days. Photo: CCTV
Science
China /  Science

‘Finally, you are here!’: Chinese astronauts in historic encounter aboard Tiangong space station

  • In a first for China’s space programme, crews from two different missions meet in orbit as Shenzhou 15 team prepares to take over
  • The new arrivals will set the stage for future science experiments by installing research equipment

Ling Xin
Ling Xin in Beijing

Updated: 6:00pm, 30 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Tiangong will be put to the test as six astronauts stay on board the space station for several days. Photo: CCTV
Tiangong will be put to the test as six astronauts stay on board the space station for several days. Photo: CCTV
READ FULL ARTICLE