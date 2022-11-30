Tiangong will be put to the test as six astronauts stay on board the space station for several days. Photo: CCTV
‘Finally, you are here!’: Chinese astronauts in historic encounter aboard Tiangong space station
- In a first for China’s space programme, crews from two different missions meet in orbit as Shenzhou 15 team prepares to take over
- The new arrivals will set the stage for future science experiments by installing research equipment
