Some 15 million years ago, the Tibetan Plateau reached an elevation similar to what it is today. Photo: China News Service
Rise of Tibetan Plateau, climate change shaped evolution of Asian mammals, study finds

  • Major environmental changes and diverse vegetation ultimately triggered formation of new species, researchers say
  • Asia is home to 14 out of 36 of the world’s biodiversity hotspots, but previous studies have been limited

Echo Xie

Updated: 6:00am, 2 Dec, 2022

