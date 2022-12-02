Some 15 million years ago, the Tibetan Plateau reached an elevation similar to what it is today. Photo: China News Service
Rise of Tibetan Plateau, climate change shaped evolution of Asian mammals, study finds
- Major environmental changes and diverse vegetation ultimately triggered formation of new species, researchers say
- Asia is home to 14 out of 36 of the world’s biodiversity hotspots, but previous studies have been limited
Some 15 million years ago, the Tibetan Plateau reached an elevation similar to what it is today. Photo: China News Service