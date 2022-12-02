The researchers focused on the cortex – or outer layer – of the brain, which is believed to contribute to higher cognitive functioning. Photo: Shutterstock
Human brain gene improves learning and memory skills of mice, study finds

  • Research could provide insight into how brain develops and potentially into treatment for intellectual disability, Chinese team says
  • They found the genetically altered animals had more neural stem cells during neural development and better neuron activity

Zhang Tong
Zhang Tong in Beijing

Updated: 9:00am, 2 Dec, 2022

