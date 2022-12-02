The Zhuque-2, which is slated for launch in the next two weeks, burns a mix of liquid methane and liquid oxygen. Photo: Landspace
Chinese firm prepares to send world’s first methane-fuelled rocket into space
- Known as the Zhuque-2, it’s expected to be launched between December 4 and 15 from the Gobi Desert, according to source
- Its developer, Landspace, is in a race with US rivals SpaceX and Relativity Space to put a methane-burning rocket into orbit
The Zhuque-2, which is slated for launch in the next two weeks, burns a mix of liquid methane and liquid oxygen. Photo: Landspace