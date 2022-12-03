Residents look out from barriers around locked down Haizhu district in Guangzhou last month. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: Chinese city pushes ‘flu-like’ Omicron message as zero-Covid rules eased despite rise in cases

  • Guangzhou officials underline reduced virulence of Omicron and its subvariants, as several districts ease zero-Covid restrictions despite rising cases
  • Vice-Premier Sun Chunlan has said Omicron is more transmissible but less deadly, signalling a new chapter in China’s pandemic response

Xinlu Liang
Updated: 6:15pm, 3 Dec, 2022

Residents look out from barriers around locked down Haizhu district in Guangzhou last month. Photo: AP