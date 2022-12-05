The InvisDefense team used an algorithm to configure the pattern that was the least conspicuous to the human eye but could still trick a security camera into not identifying its wearer. Photo: Wei Hui
Chinese graduate students invent invisibility cloak that can slip past security cameras and recognition AI
- The InvisDefense coat allows the wearer to be seen but not perceived as human, with implications for anti-drone tech and the battlefield
- Team says results shows up loopholes in current AI and recognition technology and developers could use the findings to refine it
