Pandemic prevention workers in protective suits hand out Covid-19 self-tests in a residential building in Beijing on Friday. Photo: Reuters
Covid in China: home isolation ‘inevitable’ for mild infections if cases surge, adviser says
- Feng Zijian, former deputy director of China’s CDC, says risk of infection is growing and recommends rapid antigen kits in place of PCR tests
- He is among panel of experts to discuss easing restrictions with Vice-Premier Sun Chunlan, who leads the country’s pandemic response
Pandemic prevention workers in protective suits hand out Covid-19 self-tests in a residential building in Beijing on Friday. Photo: Reuters