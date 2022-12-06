American institutions cite Chinese papers less often than European ones, study shows. Photo: Shutterstock
China-US divide extends to AI, both in research and real life, study finds

  • Stark separation of Chinese and American citation networks between 2012 and 2021, says paper by student researchers in the UK and US
  • Anecdotal evidence also suggests Chinese and Western academics will not eat or talk together at machine learning conferences

Zhang Tong
Zhang Tong in Beijing

Updated: 8:33pm, 6 Dec, 2022

