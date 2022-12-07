Raw cobalt travels on a conveyor belt at a plant in Lubumbashi, Democratic Republic of Congo. Chinese mine managers are able to closely oversee operations and collect real-time data using a range of hi-tech innovations, including AI, smart sensors and high-speed communication. Photo: AFP
Chinese using a mobile phone in Beijing effectively manage cobalt mines in Africa by remote control: study
- Driven to secure cobalt supplies for EV production, China uses smart sensors, high-speed communication tech and live streams to control DRC mines
- Real-time monitoring sends data to Beijing, with an alert sounded if any unauthorised person approaches or tampers with it
