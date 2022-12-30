China is due to send Thailand Tokamak 1 to the Southeast Asian country this month. Photo: Handout
Chinese tokamak donation helps fuel Thailand’s ambitions in fusion energy research

  • Southeast Asian country aims to become regional hub for research on clean fusion energy
  • Device to arrive from China this month before installation in facility northeast of Bangkok

Holly Chik
Holly Chik

Updated: 2:10pm, 30 Dec, 2022

