The scientists used proteins from spinach. Photo: Shutterstock
Science
Chinese scientists hope planting spinach protein in human cell could treat osteoarthritis

  • Researchers from Zhejiang University transferred a part of the plant cell that turns light into energy into mice in the hope of treating the condition
  • Tests produced ‘promising’ results that suggested the transplants boosted a process that helps to grow and repair cells in the body

Holly Chik
Holly Chik

Updated: 9:01pm, 8 Dec, 2022

