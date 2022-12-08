The scientists used proteins from spinach. Photo: Shutterstock
Chinese scientists hope planting spinach protein in human cell could treat osteoarthritis
- Researchers from Zhejiang University transferred a part of the plant cell that turns light into energy into mice in the hope of treating the condition
- Tests produced ‘promising’ results that suggested the transplants boosted a process that helps to grow and repair cells in the body
