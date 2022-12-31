Thai marine biologist Suchana Chavanich dived at China’s Great Wall Station in Antarctica in 2013. Photo: Handout
Thai marine biologist Suchana Chavanich dived at China’s Great Wall Station in Antarctica in 2013. Photo: Handout
Science
Get more with myNEWS A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you.
Learn more
China /  Science

China offers Thai scientists a research base in Antarctica

  • Thailand has sent scientists to join explorations by the Chinese National Antarctic Research Expedition since 2016
  • A China-Thailand joint laboratory has been set up at China’s Great Wall Station in Antarctica

Holly Chik
Holly Chik

Updated: 4:26pm, 31 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Thai marine biologist Suchana Chavanich dived at China’s Great Wall Station in Antarctica in 2013. Photo: Handout
Thai marine biologist Suchana Chavanich dived at China’s Great Wall Station in Antarctica in 2013. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE