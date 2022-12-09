After five years at Princeton University in the US, Yan Ning returns to China to establish and serve as dean of Shenzhen Medical Academy. Photo: Weibo
Chinese scientist Yan Ning denies AI took her job in US and forced her back home
- Structural biologist tells Shenzhen forum there remain many places AI has not reached in her field of research
- Expert says AlphaFold algorithm has uses but he remains concerned about its role in development of new drugs
