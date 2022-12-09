Rao Yi has proposed the setting up of a national health research institution, in view of the rising demand for medical care in China. Photo: Courtesy of Rao Yi
Rao Yi has proposed the setting up of a national health research institution, in view of the rising demand for medical care in China. Photo: Courtesy of Rao Yi
Coronavirus: China’s public health system in need of revamp, noted brain scientist Rao Yi says after bout of Covid

  • Containing infectious disease outbreaks should be at the core of the public health system, renowned neurobiologist Rao Yi says in online article
  • There can be no letting down of the guard, Rao adds, warning of a disconnect between China’s public health and epidemic prevention systems

Echo Xie
Updated: 9:23pm, 9 Dec, 2022

