(FILES) This file illustration picture taken on November 24, 2020 shows a bottle reading “Vaccine COVID-19” and a syringe next to the Pfizer and BioNtech logos. - Mexico will receive the first vaccines against COVID-19, developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, on December 23, 2020, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard announced on December 22. (Photo by JOEL SAGET / AFP)
Coronavirus: Beijing permits German residents in China to use BioNTech’s mRNA vaccine
- The move, expected since German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s trip to Beijing, follows Berlin’s clearance of Sinovac vaccine for Chinese living in Germany
- China has not yet granted regulatory approval to any foreign-made Covid-19 vaccines for widespread use on the mainland
