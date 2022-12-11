Health expert Zhong Nanshan is recommending booster shots and masks to fend off Omicron. Photo: AP
Health expert Zhong Nanshan is recommending booster shots and masks to fend off Omicron. Photo: AP
China might be back to pre-Covid normal by mid-2023, health expert Zhong Nanshan forecasts

  • People who want to travel home over Lunar New Year should get a booster shot to minimise virus spread, Zhong says
  • Wear masks and skip panic buying of fever medications, he suggests

Stella Chen
Updated: 5:41pm, 11 Dec, 2022

