Chinese scientists have turned to the earliest method of launching jets from aircraft carriers for a solution to one of the barriers to hypersonic space flight. Photo: Xinhua
China looks to hypersonic ski-jump technology for space travel

  • An obsolete way to launch jets from aircraft carriers could hold the key to affordable transport beyond Earth’s atmosphere
  • Chinese scientists declare early success in scale model test at Mach 7, but further experiments will be needed

Stephen Chen
Stephen Chen in Beijing

Updated: 5:07pm, 12 Dec, 2022

