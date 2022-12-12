Chinese scientists have turned to the earliest method of launching jets from aircraft carriers for a solution to one of the barriers to hypersonic space flight. Photo: Xinhua
China looks to hypersonic ski-jump technology for space travel
- An obsolete way to launch jets from aircraft carriers could hold the key to affordable transport beyond Earth’s atmosphere
- Chinese scientists declare early success in scale model test at Mach 7, but further experiments will be needed
