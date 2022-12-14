Researchers in China say they have developed an AI model which can predict the complex structural changes made by protein molecules, potentially speeding up the development of new drugs. Photo: Shutterstock
Chinese scientists make ‘impossible’ AI breakthrough in drug research
- The team says its machine learning model can accurately predict the complex molecular changes that determine a drug’s effectiveness
- Structural biologists, including China’s Yan Ning, regard the task as beyond the capabilities of artificial intelligence
Researchers in China say they have developed an AI model which can predict the complex structural changes made by protein molecules, potentially speeding up the development of new drugs. Photo: Shutterstock