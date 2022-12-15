A male katydid from the Early Cretaceous of China. Scientists from several countries scoured the world for perfect specimens to study katydids’ ability to make and hear sound. Photo: Wang Bo
Insect fossils lead scientists to the singing katydid and sounds of the Mesozoic
- Specimens from Inner Mongolia, Kyrgyzstan and South Africa show the earliest insect ears and sound-producing system
- Reconstruction of singing frequencies reveals a diverse song repertoire with frequencies between 4 kHz and 16 kHz, close to the upper human limit
