African viewers have had access to Chinese satellite TV since 2015 but plans to broadcast via a Paris-based company’s service would extend its reach. Photo: Xinhua
China enlists European satellite for information campaign in Africa
- Testing is under way with a Paris-based company to beam Chinese television programmes to the continent from Xinjiang antenna
- Project team says China’s soft power growth in African countries has been supported by Western companies, despite their governments’ warnings
African viewers have had access to Chinese satellite TV since 2015 but plans to broadcast via a Paris-based company’s service would extend its reach. Photo: Xinhua