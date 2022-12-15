Biochemist Cao Yunlong and his team are working on new antibody therapies for Covid-19. Photo: Facebook
Chinese scientist makes Nature list for work on emerging Covid variants
- Cao Yunlong has warned that previous infections and existing vaccines may not protect against new strains
- Peking University biochemist says that, based on extensive research data, mutations of the virus can be predicted
