Single nucleotide variations (SNVs) in the human genome may cause cell abnormality and genetic disease. Photo: Shutterstock
Chinese scientists say new cell editing tool could help speed up genetic disease treatment
- Base editor platform powered by AI algorithms is powerful enough to automatically edit thousands of cell samples within a week, research team says
- New method increases prediction accuracy by 20 per cent over commonly used BE-Hive prediction tool, team says in recently published paper
Single nucleotide variations (SNVs) in the human genome may cause cell abnormality and genetic disease. Photo: Shutterstock