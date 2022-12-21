Temporary fever clinics have been set up in sports centres and other venues as Covid-19 cases surge in China. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus China
China /  Science

China to track Covid-19 mutations through national hospital network

  • Participating hospitals will take samples from patients for genome sequencing and analysis as part of move to living with the virus
  • China CDC says130 Omicron sub-lineages have been found in the past three months but none cause severe illness or an increase in death rates

Hayley Wong
Updated: 3:46pm, 21 Dec, 2022

