Temporary fever clinics have been set up in sports centres and other venues as Covid-19 cases surge in China. Photo: Reuters
China to track Covid-19 mutations through national hospital network
- Participating hospitals will take samples from patients for genome sequencing and analysis as part of move to living with the virus
- China CDC says130 Omicron sub-lineages have been found in the past three months but none cause severe illness or an increase in death rates
Temporary fever clinics have been set up in sports centres and other venues as Covid-19 cases surge in China. Photo: Reuters