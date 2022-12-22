Chinese-made Covid-19 jabs are not as effective as foreign mRNA shots such as the Comirnaty vaccine by Pfizer-BioNTech, according to health experts. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus China
China /  Science

China must import mRNA vaccines to stop Covid-19 ‘disaster’, US health experts say

  • As Beijing abandons zero-Covid, foreign jabs and antiviral medicine are key to limiting deaths, according to epidemiologists
  • Without imported shots or strict mitigation measures, the country can expect up to 500,000 coronavirus-related deaths by April, says disease expert

Robert Delaney
Robert Delaney

Updated: 3:14pm, 22 Dec, 2022

