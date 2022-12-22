An elderly patient is wheeled out of a fever clinic by members of his family, at a hospital in Beijing. Photo: AP
Top Shanghai pandemic expert slammed as ‘irresponsible’ for saying Covid is on its way out of China
- Neurobiologist Rao Yi’s scathing WeChat post comes day after Shanghai infectious diseases expert Zhang Wenhong’s comments at Sino-US forum
- ‘Nobody can rule out the possibility that the virus will be with us forever or that an explosion of cases will happen thrice a year,’ according to Rao
An elderly patient is wheeled out of a fever clinic by members of his family, at a hospital in Beijing. Photo: AP