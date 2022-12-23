Young Chinese scientists also complained about the time pressures they faced. Photo: Shutterstock
Young Chinese scientists also complained about the time pressures they faced. Photo: Shutterstock
Coronavirus China
Get more with myNEWS A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you.
Learn more
China /  Science

Covid raises public interest in research but getting the word across is a struggle, Chinese scientists say

  • A report on the impact of the pandemic found that researchers around the world attracted greater public attention
  • Chinese scientists have said there is a need for experienced researchers and effective communicators to take centre stage to relieve the pressure on them

Holly Chik
Holly Chik

Updated: 9:00pm, 23 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Young Chinese scientists also complained about the time pressures they faced. Photo: Shutterstock
Young Chinese scientists also complained about the time pressures they faced. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE