Medical workers are seen outside a fever clinic at a hospital in Beijing on Friday as the city battles a wave of cases. Photo: Reuters
Medical workers are seen outside a fever clinic at a hospital in Beijing on Friday as the city battles a wave of cases. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus China
Get more with myNEWS A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you.
Learn more
China /  Science

Beijing’s Covid wave may have peaked but China’s tsunami of cases is months from easing: experts

  • Unverified document online suggests that about 248 million people around the country were infected from December 1 to 20
  • Things may not get back to normal until February or March, Shanghai health specialist says

Josephine Ma
Josephine Ma

Updated: 6:51am, 24 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Medical workers are seen outside a fever clinic at a hospital in Beijing on Friday as the city battles a wave of cases. Photo: Reuters
Medical workers are seen outside a fever clinic at a hospital in Beijing on Friday as the city battles a wave of cases. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE